Wichita weather: Cooler temperatures arriving

After some springlike weather early this week, cooler temperatures are arriving in the Wichita area.
Wednesday’s high will top out in the upper 40s under mostly sunny skies, forecasters say. North winds will be in the teens, gusting at times to the mid-20s.
Thursday and Friday will be even colder, forecasters say, with highs in the upper 30s under mostly cloudy skies. North winds will be in the teens.
Another warming trend begins on Saturday, forecasters say.
