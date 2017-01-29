Finger on the Weather

January 29, 2017 7:35 AM

Wichita weather: Milder weather stops by for a visit

Stan Finger

Finger on the Weather

Stan Finger has covered Kansas weather for 25 years. Now he's blogging about it.

By Stan Finger

sfinger@wichitaeagle.com

Much warmer temperatures will grace the Wichita area over the next few days, forecasters say.

Highs should reach the mid-50s on Sunday, the mid-60s on Monday and the mid-50s again on Tuesday before temperatures retreat to highs more common at this time of year.

It’ll be breezy during the period, forecasters say, with west-northwest winds in the teens on Sunday and gusting to nearly 30 miles an hour at times. Winds will shift to the south and ease a little on Monday, with gusts topping out in the teens.

The last day of January will see winds flip back to the north but be rather light, with steady breezes in the single digits and gusts in the teens.

Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger

Related content

Finger on the Weather

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

KU coach Bill Self on players' response to this week: 'I was really proud of them'

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos