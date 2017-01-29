Wichita weather: Milder weather stops by for a visit

Much warmer temperatures will grace the Wichita area over the next few days, forecasters say.
Highs should reach the mid-50s on Sunday, the mid-60s on Monday and the mid-50s again on Tuesday before temperatures retreat to highs more common at this time of year.
It’ll be breezy during the period, forecasters say, with west-northwest winds in the teens on Sunday and gusting to nearly 30 miles an hour at times. Winds will shift to the south and ease a little on Monday, with gusts topping out in the teens.
The last day of January will see winds flip back to the north but be rather light, with steady breezes in the single digits and gusts in the teens.
