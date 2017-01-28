Wichita weather: Plenty of sun — and wind

The warming trend continues through the weekend in the Wichita area and will peak with some 60s on Monday, forecasters say.
Sunshine will be plentiful through the period, with highs in the upper 40s on Saturday and the low 50s on Sunday. It’ll be breezy as well, with gusts out of the northwest topping 25 miles an hour on Saturday and nearing 30 miles an hour on Sunday.
Those winds will shift to the south-southwest and ease on Monday, forecasters say, topping out in the mid-teens on what is shaping up to be a pleasant coda to January.
After another mild day on Tuesday, seasonable temperatures will return with the arrival of February, with chances for rain and snow by the end of next week.
Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger
