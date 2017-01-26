Wichita weather: Warmer weather arriving Friday

A warming trend launches on Friday in the Wichita area and will persist through the early part of next week, forecasters say.
Highs will push into the upper 40s under mostly sunny skies Friday and Saturday in Wichita, though winds will be hearty through the period. Steady winds in the teens will gust into the mid-20s at times.
Temperatures will climb into the 50s on Sunday and could reach 60 on Monday, forecasters say. A cold front will slide through the region on Tuesday, with cooler readings the rest of next week.
