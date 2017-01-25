Wichita weather: Chilly and windy again

Another chilly, windy day awaits Wichita on Thursday, forecasters say.
Highs may touch 40 on a sunny day, but northwest winds will be in the teens, gusting to more than 20 mph.
Clouds will be scattered for the next several days in the Wichita area as highs climb into the upper 40s by the weekend, forecasters say. Sunday could touch 50, and Monday could climb into the upper 50s.
But winds will remain frisky through the period, forecasters say, blowing steadily in the teens and gusting into the 20s.
Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger
