Wichita weather: Chilly and windy again

1:14 Adams Elementary principal talks about playground arson Pause

1:11 Boy, 3, dies after being hit by truck in parking lot

1:02 Mike Pompeo sworn in as CIA director

1:50 Noncitizen voters. Big problem or negligible?

3:17 Kobach repeats Trump's unsupported claims

3:48 ICT Restaurant Recipes - Chicken makhani

1:26 Owner of The Store recounts harrowing night at the bar

5:01 Denise Neil explores the world of bourbon

2:02 Sneak peek of new Sprouts Farmers Market