Wichita weather: Dense fog advisory for much of Friday morning

Much of Kansas will be shrouded in dense fog on Friday morning, with more than 40 counties around the state included in a dense fog advisory.
The advisory issued by the National Weather Service will last until 10 a.m., with patchy fog possible until early afternoon in the Wichita area.
Temperatures are expected to climb into the upper 50s on a cloudy day, forecasters say, with winds shifting from the east to the south and occasionally gusting into the teens by afternoon.
Skies will gradually clear late, becoming partly cloudy overnight. Saturday should be mostly sunny, forecasters say, with highs near 60. Winds will be light and variable.
There’s a slight chance of rain early Sunday, though skies will be mostly sunny again later Sunday, with highs in the low 50s.
Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger
