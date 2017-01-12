Heaviest ice accumulations could include Wichita

The National Weather Service has refined its forecast for this weekend’s ice storm across Kansas.
The agency now projects the heaviest ice accumulation — between .50 and 1 inch — will develop north of a line from Kingman to Cassoday in the Wichita metropolitan area. Southeast of that line can expect up to half an inch of accumulation.
Though the line skirts just northwest of most of Wichita, the weather service is including the city in the higher accumulation zone.
Parts of western and central Kansas could see .75 of an inch or more of ice accumulation, according to the weather service.
Stay tuned for updated forecasts and outlooks as the storm approaches.
Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger
Comments