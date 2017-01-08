Wichita weather: Warmer but windier

Sunshine and warmer temperatures are expected for the Wichita area on Sunday, forecasters say. But the winds will kick up, too.
Highs should reach the upper 30s, with southerly winds in the teens and gusting to more than 30 miles an hour at times. The winds will ease overnight, when lows fall to the low to mid-20s.
They’ll regain strength on Monday, helping boost highs on a mostly sunny day to nearly 50. Gusts could reach 25 miles an hour.
Tuesday could see temperatures near 60, forecasters say.
Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger
