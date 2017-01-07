Wichita weather: Warming trend begins after bitterly cold morning

Temperatures will finally start to warm up a bit Saturday, after a protracted spell of cold weather.
The single digits and negative wind chills of early Saturday will make way for highs in the mid-30s under sunny skies, forecasters say. Sunday will be a bit warmer, with sunshine and highs in the upper 30s.
Much warmer temperatures are projected for much of the work week, forecasters say, with highs in the 50s through at least midweek.
Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger
