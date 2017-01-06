Finger on the Weather

January 6, 2017 6:00 AM

Parts of Kansas see 5 inches of snow

Stan Finger

By Stan Finger

sfinger@wichitaeagle.com

Parts of Kansas saw as much as 5 inches of snow by Thursday afternoon, though Wichita had to be content with just a trace.

The highest snowfall reports were in northwest and southwest Kansas, according to the National Weather Service. Atwood reported 5 inches of snow and Colby 4.1 inches.

Traffic snarls, schools shut down as KC is hit by winter storm

A quick moving winter storm that moved through the Kansas City area overnight dropped 2 to 3 inches of snow and caused many school districts on the metro’s Missouri side to cancel classes. Most of the accumulating snow shifted to the south and east of Kansas City, although a final band was expected to move into the area during Thursday morning’s rush hour. The final band was expected to leave behind less than a half inch of snow.

John Sleezer, Joe Ledford, Dave Helling and Monty Davis The Kansas City Star
 

A narrow band of 5 inches was indicated by radar both north and south of Garden City, according to a graphic released by the Dodge City branch of the weather service. The heaviest snow in central Kansas was logged west of Barnard in Lincoln County, where nearly 3 inches fell.

At least 2 inches fell in Sylvan Grove, Lincoln and just outside of Salina.

Additional snow is not in the Wichita forecast for at least the next several days.

Snow brings work and play to Kansas City

Missouri Department of Transportation trucks were busy Wednesday night as snow spread across the area. Meanwhile youngsters at the Line Creek Community Center found only joy in the winter weather.

Keith Myers The Kansas City Star
 

Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger

