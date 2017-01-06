Parts of Kansas see 5 inches of snow

Parts of Kansas saw as much as 5 inches of snow by Thursday afternoon, though Wichita had to be content with just a trace.
The highest snowfall reports were in northwest and southwest Kansas, according to the National Weather Service. Atwood reported 5 inches of snow and Colby 4.1 inches.
A narrow band of 5 inches was indicated by radar both north and south of Garden City, according to a graphic released by the Dodge City branch of the weather service. The heaviest snow in central Kansas was logged west of Barnard in Lincoln County, where nearly 3 inches fell.
At least 2 inches fell in Sylvan Grove, Lincoln and just outside of Salina.
Additional snow is not in the Wichita forecast for at least the next several days.
Stan Finger
