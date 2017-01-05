Wichita weather: Bitterly cold Friday before gradual warming begins

Wichita will awaken to a bitterly cold Friday morning, with wind chills dropping below zero at times.
Sunny skies will help the temperature climb from the single digits to the low 20s, forecasters say. Winds out of the north will become still by afternoon, then stir slightly out of the south after midnight.
Saturday will see the start of a gradual warming trend, forecasters say, with highs in the mid-30s under partly cloudy skies. Winds will be light out of the southwest.
Sunday will be a bit warmer, with highs in the upper 30s under partly cloudy skies.
For more information on current conditions, go to our weather page.
Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger
Comments