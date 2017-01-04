Comanche County tornado raises Christmas Day total in Kansas to 7

A seventh Kansas tornado on Christmas Day has been confirmed, weather officials said.
That figure nearly matches the total number of December tornadoes recorded in the Sunflower State since the 1950s.
The most recent tornado confirmed occurred in Comanche County just before 11 a.m. on Dec. 25, according to the Dodge City branch of the National Weather Service. It was on the ground for nearly 2 miles southwest of Wilmore and was about 50 yards wide.
Its maximum winds were 80 mph, meaning it was rated an EF0.
More information is available on the other Christmas Day tornadoes in southwest Kansas – including maps and photos of structural damage. Additional information on the Christmas tornado near Alton in northern Kansas has been posted online as well, including a map and damage photos.
The adjustments increase the tornado count for Kansas to 102 in 2016. Until the last Sunday of the year, eight tornadoes had been recorded in Kansas since records began being kept. Christmas Day delivered another seven.
