Wichita weather: Sunshine, plenty of wind for next few days

A sunny, windy Thursday is expected in the Wichita area, forecasters say.
High temperatures will push into the upper 40s, with winds in the teens out of the northwest. Gusts could top 25 mph.
Lows will sag into the mid-20s early Friday before temperatures climb into the mid-50s by afternoon. Winds will flip around to the south, forecasters say, but remain hearty. Those breezes will be in the teens early and then the 20s later in the day, with gusts reaching 30 mph at times.
The weekend will be cooler, with highs in the mid-40s both days under mostly sunny skies.
