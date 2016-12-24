Finger on the Weather

Dense fog to shroud most of Kansas overnight

Stan Finger

Rudolph’s red nose will come in handy at the front of Santa’s sleigh tonight — a dense fog advisory has been issued for most of Kansas through mid-morning on Christmas.

Advisories have been issued by the National Weather Service for all but the far western tier of the Sunflower State. Visibility will diminish to a quarter-mile or less overnight, weather officials say.

The advisory is scheduled to expire at 9 a.m. Sunday in most of the state, though parts of northwest Kansas will see the advisory stretch until noon.

