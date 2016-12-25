Wichita weather: A windy, stormy Christmas

A snowy Christmas? Try fog and rain and howling wind.
This Christmas will be one that folks in the Wichita area won’t forget any time soon.
Strong storms and record-setting warmth are expected on Sunday in the metropolitan area with dense fog expected to linger into mid-morning and rain likely through early afternoon, forecasters say.
The stronger storms could pack winds of 60 to 70 miles an hour, though they’ll be moving rapidly and aren’t expected to last long at any given location.
High temperatures could reach the upper 60s, forecasters say, shattering the record for Dec. 25 of 65 degrees, set in 1960. Winds will be strong, with steady southerly breezes 30 to 40 miles an hour, with gusts reaching 50 miles an hour in the morning. The winds will ease somewhat in the afternoon.
Winds will ease further overnight, when lows slide to the low 30s, and Monday will be cooler but still warm for this time of year: low 50s. Sunshine and light winds are expected as well.
