Wichita weather: Mild Christmas Eve, stormy Christmas Day

A mild Christmas Eve is on the cards for the Wichita area, forecasters say.
Highs are expected to push into the low 50s, with mostly sunny skies and light and variable winds.
Chances for showers and thunderstorms emerge late Saturday night and increase through the early morning Sunday. Light drizzle will be a precursor to a strong if narrow line of storms expected to race through the metropolitan area mid- to late Sunday morning.
The storms could be severe, forecasters say, with winds of up to 70 mph the most likely threat. Once the storms move through, skies should clear quickly.
Highs on Sunday could reach the upper 60s in the Wichita area, setting a record for the date.
Cooler temperatures are expected Monday and Tuesday, forecasters say, but it will be sunny and still a bit warmer than normal.
Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger
