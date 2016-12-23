Looks like Santa may leave us a stormy Christmas morning

1:19 A new home for Christmas Pause

1:51 Fugitive shoots himself while fleeing police

1:53 What is the state of America's health in 2016?

0:58 Oeno Wine Bar owner reminisces about the business

3:06 What the heck is going on in the NC Legislature?

11:06 Cooper on HB2: 'Today, the legislature had the chance to do the right thing for NC and they failed'

2:39 Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback talks about his work with lawmakers

0:51 Giant explosions rock Mexican fireworks market

10:22 K-State rolls TCU 30-6