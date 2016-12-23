Wichita weather: Morning freezing drizzle changing to rain, then clearing skies

Freezing drizzle could make the morning commute a bit slippery in the Wichita metropolitan area.
Any precipitation should transition to rain by midmorning, forecasters say, before ending by afternoon. Temperatures are expected to creep into the upper 40s, with south winds intensifying into the upper teens. Gusts could top 25 mph.
Overnight lows may fall into the upper 20s under partly cloudy skies, forecasters say, with winds dying down overnight.
Christmas Eve will be sunny, with highs in the low 50s. Winds will be light and variable.
Showers and thunderstorms are likely on Christmas morning, forecasters say. The storms could persist into the afternoon.
Highs are expected to climb into the 60s. Some of the storms could be severe. Strong winds and some hail are the primary threats, forecasters say.
Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger
