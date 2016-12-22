Wichita weather: More temps in the 40s, with chance of snow in evening

Thursday should continue to thaw out those memories of the wickedly cold weekend just past in the Wichita area, forecasters say.
Highs should touch 40 again on a partly sunny day, with light and variable winds. A slight chance of snow enters the forecast Thursday night and continues through Friday, though any precipitation will change to rain during the day.
AccuWeather is cautioning about the possibility of freezing rain early Friday. Highs during the day Friday should actually be warmer than those on Thursday, climbing into the mid-40s.
Saturday will be warmer still, with highs in the upper 40s on a mostly cloudy day. Christmas Day could see severe weather in the area, forecasters say. Monitor later forecasts for updated information.
For more information about current conditions, go to our weather page.
Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger
Comments