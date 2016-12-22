Tornadoes on Christmas Day? What?!?

Forget snow on Christmas Day – the Wichita area could see tornadoes.
The Storm Prediction Center is projecting a 15 percent chance of severe weather for a zone stretching from Wichita south to the Red River and from just east of Woodward, Okla., to the Oklahoma-Arkansas state line.
“In this region, thunderstorms accompanied by primarily a damaging-wind risk, and perhaps some tornado risk, could occur,” a hazardous weather outlook posted on the center’s website states.
Tornadoes have occurred in all 12 months of the year in Kansas, so a twister in late December is not unheard-of for the Sunflower State.
Monitor later forecasts for updated threat assessments.
Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger
