December 22, 2016 6:00 AM

Tornadoes on Christmas Day? What?!?

Stan Finger

Forget snow on Christmas Day – the Wichita area could see tornadoes.

The Storm Prediction Center is projecting a 15 percent chance of severe weather for a zone stretching from Wichita south to the Red River and from just east of Woodward, Okla., to the Oklahoma-Arkansas state line.

“In this region, thunderstorms accompanied by primarily a damaging-wind risk, and perhaps some tornado risk, could occur,” a hazardous weather outlook posted on the center’s website states.

Tornadoes have occurred in all 12 months of the year in Kansas, so a twister in late December is not unheard-of for the Sunflower State.

Monitor later forecasts for updated threat assessments.

