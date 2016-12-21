Wichita weather: Morning fog, high in the 40s on a mostly sunny day

Commuters could see some patchy fog in the Wichita area on their drive to work on Wednesday morning, forecasters say.
Winds will stir later in the morning as the temperature begins a climb to a high in the mid-40s. The winds will be light and variable early before intensifying into the teens, forecasters say. Gusts could touch 20 mph.
Overnight lows will dip to the mid-20s under mostly clear skies, with winds easing to single digits and shifting to the north. Thursday will see more clouds move in as highs push into the low 40s. Winds will be light and variable, forecasters say.
Friday is expected to offer more 40s on a partly sunny day.
Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger
