Storm already deadly by the time it brought Wichita’s first snow

The first measurable snow of the season for Wichita on Saturday was part of a winter storm that proved deadly for a local motorist early Friday morning.
The Kansas Highway Patrol reported that Sengaroun Phombounmy, 54, of Wichita was driving north on I-135 at 4:45 a.m. Friday when he lost control of his vehicle on the icy bridge over 21st Street. The 2004 Nissan truck left the freeway on the right side and rolled four times before coming to rest in the ditch.
Phombounmy was thrown from the rolling truck and landed on the entrance ramp to 21st Street. He was taken to Wesley Medical Center, where he died later in the day.
