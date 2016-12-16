Winter weather advisories cover almost all of Kansas most of this weekend

Most of Kansas will be under a winter weather advisory at some point Saturday and Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.
Much of the western half of the state will be under an advisory from midnight Friday through noon on Sunday. More than a dozen southern Kansas counties — including the Wichita metropolitan area — will be in an advisory stretching from 6 a.m. Saturday to noon on Sunday.
Nearly two dozen counties in north-central Kansas are already in an advisory until 9 p.m. Saturday and then a wind chill advisory until noon on Sunday.
“Snow should begin Saturday morning and continue through the afternoon, with the bulk of the snow expected in the afternoon” in south-central Kansas, a statement issued by the National Weather Service reports. “Snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches are forecast. The greatest snowfall is expected roughly along the Highway 50 corridor.”
Slick roads and hazardous travel conditions are anticipated. Temperatures are expected to drop into the single digits Saturday afternoon, with wind chills dipping below 0.
Wind chills of minus 15 to minus 20 are likely late Saturday night and through midday Sunday.
Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger
Comments