Wichita weather: Icy start, a brief warm-up, winter returns

Friday will start out icy and then warm up dramatically in the Wichita area – just before the coldest air of the season slams into the region.
Patchy freezing drizzle was already falling late Thursday night and was expected to continue through the morning commute, forecasters said.
A winter weather advisory was in effect until 6 a.m. Friday for 11 counties in south-central Kansas, including the Wichita metropolitan area.
“Roads and highways will be slick ... especially on bridges and overpasses,” a statement released by the National Weather Service reported.
Any light precipitation will transition to drizzle later Friday morning before ending.
Temperatures could climb into the 50s in Wichita on Friday – and perhaps even the 70s in southwest Kansas. But then a fresh blast of arctic air moves in, dropping highs on Saturday into the low 20s.
Freezing drizzle is possible in the morning Saturday before the precipitation transitions to sleet and then snow, according to the National Weather Service. Blowing snow is expected to last throughout the rest of the day, though only about an inch of accumulation is expected.
Wind chills as low as minus 9 are expected in the area, with readings around zero likely much of the day.
Lows early Sunday morning could drop below zero in Wichita, weather officials say. Highs later in the day aren’t expected to climb out of the teens.
Check later forecasts for updated snowfall projections.
Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger
