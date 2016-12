2:50 Farmer becomes online sensation with quirky videos Pause

1:53 What is the state of America's health in 2016?

2:23 Colder temps will push bald eagles into southern Kansas

2:12 Arrows for Addison

3:52 Derek Klingenberg's "Bumble Bee in the Hay"

4:51 Dining with Denise: A Wichita gas station pizza tour

4:37 WSU coach Gregg Marshall talks about the 76-73 win over Oklahoma

3:09 Derek Klingenberg's "What Does the Farmer Say"

0:40 Billionaire Phil Ruffin shares his secrets to success