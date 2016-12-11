Wichita weather: 40s, with a bit of sun and wind

Wichita’s temporary reprieve from an arctic air pattern continues on Sunday, with highs pushing into the mid-40s on a partly sunny day.
Winds will be out of the northwest, forecasters say, blowing steadily in the teens and gusting at times to about 20 miles an hour.
Monday looks to be warmer still, with highs flirting with 50 degrees on a sunny day. Winds will be light out of the south early in the day before shifting to the north later in the afternoon.
That will be the signal for the arrival of a strong cold front pushing down from the arctic, dropping Tuesday’s highs to the mid-30s and even lower on Wednesday and Thursday.
Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger
