Wichita weather: Warmer and windier

Wichita will receive a welcome reprieve this weekend from the harsh cold of the last several days, forecasters say.
Temperatures will warm into the 40s today and Sunday, with mostly cloudy skies and winds out of the south. Those winds will be in the teens on Saturday with gusts approaching 30 miles an hour.
On Sunday, those winds will ease to the single digits before shifting to the north later in the day.
Monday will offer similar weather, forecasters say, with sunny skies and highs in the upper 40s.
