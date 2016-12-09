Wichita weather: Another cold day with biting wind chills

The harsh cold will linger in the Wichita area on Friday after overnight lows that danced near single digits.
Highs in Wichita will peak in the low 30s, forecasters said, with partly cloudy skies and south winds occasionally pushing toward the mid-teens. Wind chills will be at or below zero early Friday in much of the western two-thirds of the state.
Lows early Saturday will settle in the low 20s, forecasters say, with highs rebounding to the mid-40s under mostly sunny skies.
