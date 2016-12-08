Wichita weather: Wind chill at zero, with negative numbers elsewhere

Wichita could be waking up to wind chills of around zero degrees on Thursday morning, forecasters say, with parts of northern Kansas enduring wind chills as low as 10 degrees below zero.
Those bitter wind chills will linger into the daytime hours, with sunny skies and northwest winds in the teens. Highs will reach the upper 20s to around 30 in Wichita.
“It’s some of the coldest air of the season – so far,” National Weather Service meteorologist Andy Kleinsasser said.
The lowest temperatures of the season to date will arrive early Friday morning, with single digits possible in the Wichita area. But winds will shift to the south and ease to near stillness, Kleinsasser said, so wind chills won’t be as harsh as they could otherwise be.
Still, “when you get that low, a few miles an hour won’t make much difference,” he said.
Temperatures won’t rebound much on Friday, topping out in the low 30s, but Saturday is projected to climb into the 40s before another chance of wintry precipitation arrives Sunday.
Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger
