Wichita weather: Cold temps, 1st measurable snow by afternoon

The coldest air of the season to date will partner with what is shaping up to be Wichita’s first measurable snowfall on Wednesday.
Sure, winter doesn’t officially start for two more weeks, but one step outside will be enough to convince anyone the calendar’s lying. Wichita likely won’t see much snow from this event – less than an inch, several weather agencies say.
The bulk of what does fall will arrive sometime between noon and 5 p.m., weather officials say. That may require a cautious commute home.
Highs will creep into the mid-30s on Wednesday afternoon before descending into the mid-teens early Thursday. Skies will be clear on Thursday, with highs struggling to reach 30, forecasters say.
Lows early Friday will slide near single digits.
Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger
