Wichita weather: Clearing skies, with highs in the 50s

A bit of sunshine on Sunday will seem particularly welcome after the gray, drizzly Saturday that shrouded Wichita.
Highs are projected to climb into the low 50s as skies gradually clear through the day, forecasters say. Winds will be light and variable.
A few clouds will linger overnight, when lows will settle in the low 30s. Monday will deliver sunshine and highs again in the low 50s, forecasters say.
Much colder air will descend on the region early Tuesday, with highs climbing only a few degrees into the upper 30s from the overnight lows. It will be sunny early before clouds arrive later and deliver the city’s first measurable snow of the season.
Preliminary forecasts are hinting at an inch or two of snow for Wichita. Monitor later forecasts for updated predictions.
Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger
