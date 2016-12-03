Finger on the Weather

December 3, 2016 5:01 AM

Wichita weather: A cold, wet Saturday

Stan Finger

Finger on the Weather

By Stan Finger

It’ll be a cold, wet start to the weekend in Wichita, forecasters say.

A front will bring much colder temperatures to the metropolitan area after midnight, along with rain and perhaps a bit of a wintry mix. Light rain is possible off and on through the day Saturday, with chances increasing in the evening.

Highs will only reach the mid- to upper 40s, forecasters say. Winds will be light out of the east and southeast.

Sunday will offer a mix of clouds and sunshine, along with temperatures that rebound into the 50s, forecasters say. Monday will offer more 50s on a mostly cloudy day.

