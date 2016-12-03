Wichita weather: A cold, wet Saturday

It’ll be a cold, wet start to the weekend in Wichita, forecasters say.
A front will bring much colder temperatures to the metropolitan area after midnight, along with rain and perhaps a bit of a wintry mix. Light rain is possible off and on through the day Saturday, with chances increasing in the evening.
Highs will only reach the mid- to upper 40s, forecasters say. Winds will be light out of the east and southeast.
Sunday will offer a mix of clouds and sunshine, along with temperatures that rebound into the 50s, forecasters say. Monday will offer more 50s on a mostly cloudy day.
Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger
