Several Kansas cities saw unusually warm November and autumn

Wichita wasn’t the only spot in Kansas to bask in a warm November.
No November has ever been warmer in Salina than it was in 2016, according to the National Weather Service. Only 1999 has been warmer than this November in Wichita.
It was also the second-warmest autumn for Wichita, topped only by 1931. Salina has had only two warmer autumns, and none since 1938.
November wasn’t quite as toasty in Chanute, though that city still saw its third-warmest autumn. Only the falls of 1931 and 1963 were warmer than 2016 in Chanute, according to the weather service.
Dodge City and Garden City both logged their second-warmest autumns on record. Garden City saw its second-warmest November and Dodge City its third-warmest.
No fall has been drier for Garden City, which recorded just 0.26 of an inch between the first of September and the end of November.
