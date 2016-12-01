Wichita weather: 50s, light winds, sunny skies

December will get off to a rather placid start in the Wichita area, forecasters say.
Highs will top out in the low 50s under sunny skies, with light winds staying in the single digits. Overnight lows will slip to the upper 20s with mostly clear skies as winds remain light and variable.
More clouds will move in through the day Friday, forecasters say, when highs will again reach the low 50s. Winds will be calm early before stirring slightly out of the northeast.
Precipitation is possible early Saturday, forecasters say, with rain likely early and then a mix of rain and snow as dawn approaches. That mix of rain and snow is expected to continue through midmorning Saturday. Highs will make it to the mid-40s on Saturday.
Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger
