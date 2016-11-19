Wichita: Sunny, breezy and warmer

Sunday will be sunny, breezy and a bit warmer than the past couple of days in Wichita, forecasters say.
Highs will climb near 60, with south winds in the teens and gusting above 25 miles an hour. Clouds will move in overnight, when lows sag to the mid-30s, with Monday rebounding to the 60s. Winds will ease to the single digits.
Chances for showers move in on Tuesday, forecasters say, with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the mid-60s.
Sunny skies and seasonable temperatures will then persist through the rest of the week, forecasters say.
Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger
