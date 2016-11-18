Wichita weather: Blustery northwest winds usher in coldest weather of the season

Howling northwest winds will usher in the coldest weather of the season to date for the Wichita area on Friday, forecasters say.
Gusts topping 40 mph can be expected, along with steady breezes in the 20s. Temperatures won’t make it out of the 40s on Friday, a hearty 25 degrees lower than they were the day before.
Overnight lows will drop to the upper 20s, giving Wichita its first hard freeze of the season early Saturday. Temperatures won’t improve much on the sunny day, barely touching the 50s.
Another hard freeze is expected early Sunday, with lows in the upper 20s. But temperatures will recover to the upper 50s on Sunday and creep into the low 60s on Monday.
