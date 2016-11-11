Wichita weather: Sunny day, then a flirtation with freezing temps

Wichita may see its first freeze of the season early Saturday, forecasters say.
That would be pretty late as first freezes go in Wichita, considering the average first freeze comes on Oct. 27, according to the National Weather Service.
Local forecasters are projecting the Friday night low to teeter at or just above 32 degrees, following a sunny day with highs in the low 60s. If the temperature stays above the freezing mark, there’s a chance 2016 could flirt with the record for latest first freeze in Wichita history.
The current mark is Nov. 21 in 1944. Forecasts for the next several days do not project the low to approach the low 30s.
In the shorter term, this weekend’s weather in the Wichita area will be sunny, with highs in the upper 50s on Saturday and the mid-60s on Sunday.
The workweek looks to be warmer still, with highs in the upper 60s on Monday and the 70s on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger
