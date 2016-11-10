Wichita weather: Crisp morning, warm day

A crisp morning will make way for a sunny day Thursday in the Wichita area, forecasters say.
Patchy frost will be possible, with lows dropping to the mid- to upper 30s. Highs will recover to the upper 60s, with south winds intensifying as the day unfolds.
Wind speeds in the single digits in the morning will strengthen to the teens by afternoon, forecasters say, with gusts topping 20 mph.
Cooler temperatures are expected Friday and Saturday, with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s under sunny skies. North winds will touch double digits at times.
