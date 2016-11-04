Wichita weather: A sunny, pleasant day

November’s unusually warm weather in Wichita will persist on Friday, forecasters say.
Highs should push into the low 70s on a sunny day, with light northerly winds growing still by afternoon. Overnight lows will slip to the 40s before Saturday offers more sunshine and temperatures in the 70s.
Chances for rain showers arrive on Sunday, forecasters say, and increase later in the day. Highs on Sunday will be in the mid-60s.
