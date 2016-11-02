Wichita’s temperature records don’t end with October

Wichita tied its record high temperature for Nov. 1 on Tuesday, weather officials said.
The temperature of 82 degrees matched the mark established more than 120 years ago, in 1893. The record warmth followed one of the warmest Octobers in Wichita history, according to the National Weather Service.
The average temperature of 65.2 was 6.9 degrees above normal for October. As a whole, 2016 was the city’s fifth-warmest October.
It was also the warmest October for most reporting stations in southern and southeast Kansas since 1963, according to the weather service.
