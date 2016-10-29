Wichita weather: Much cooler on Sunday before near-record highs on Halloween

After flirting with or tying record high temperatures over the past few days, Wichita will feel more like autumn on Sunday.
Highs will be in the mid- to upper 60s, about 15 degrees cooler than Saturday. It’ll be mostly sunny, forecasters say, with north winds gusting at times above 20 miles an hour.
Sunday night will see temperatures fall to the mid-50s under mostly clear skies, with winds easing and becoming variable.
Halloween is expected to be sizzling for the end of October, forecasters say, with highs rebounding to near record levels in the low to mid-80s. South winds will be in the teens, with gusts approaching 25 miles an hour.
Tuesday should offer more 80s and more sunshine, forecasters say.
Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger
