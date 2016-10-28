Wichita weather: More temperature records to fall?

Saturday could be another day for record high temperatures around the Sunflower State — and Wichita may join in on the fun again.
Highs could reach the mid-80s in Wichita, forecasters say, with sunny skies and gusty south winds. Steady breezes will be in the teens, with gusts topping 30 miles an hour at times.
The record high for Oct. 29 in Wichita is 86, set back in 1950. Wichita tied the record high for Oct. 28 on Friday, matching the 83 set in 1938.
84-85 Saturday’s projected temperature for Wichita
Russell shattered the temperature record for Oct. 28, climbing to 89. That’s five degrees higher than the previous record set in 1999.
Dodge City and Garden City also broke records on Friday, according to the National Weather Service. Dodge climbed to 92, soaring past the previous record of 85 set in 1922. Garden reached 91, toppling the 83 from 2001.
86 Wichita’s record high for Oct. 29, set in 1950
Cooler temperatures will arrive on Sunday, forecasters say, with highs dropping about 10 degrees from Saturday. Winds will ease and switch to the north by morning, before flipping back to the south in the afternoon.
Halloween will be toasty, though, with highs again in the mid-80s under sunny skies, forecasters say.
Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger
