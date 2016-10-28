Wichita weather: Warm and windy

Plenty of sunshine and wind can be expected Friday in the Wichita metropolitan area, forecasters say.
Highs should climb into the 80s, with south winds blowing steadily in the teens and gusting to nearly 30 mph. Overnight lows will hover in the 60s, making for a pleasant Final Friday in Wichita, and the weekend should see more sunshine and highs in the 80s.
Winds will remain robust, with gusts again nearing or touching 30 mph.
