Wichita weather: Patchy fog for the morning commute

Patchy fog is likely through midmorning Thursday in the Wichita metropolitan area, forecasters say.
Once the fog burns off, temperatures will climb into the upper 70s on a mostly sunny day. Winds will stir out of the south by afternoon but remain in the single digits.
Overnight lows will dip into the 50s, forecasters say, with Friday offering warmer and windier conditions. Highs are projected to reach the mid-80s, with south winds gusting more than 30 mph.
The weekend is expected to be sunny and warm, with highs in the low 80s on Saturday and the upper 70s on Sunday.
For more information on current conditions, go to our weather page.
Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger
Comments