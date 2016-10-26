Wichita weather: Morning showers possible

Overnight showers and thunderstorms in the Wichita area will wane somewhat after sunrise Wednesday, forecasters say.
Clouds will gradually move out later in the afternoon, when highs will reach the upper 70s. Light winds out of the south in the morning will shift to the north in the afternoon.
Skies will be clear overnight Wednesday, when lows dip to the low 50s, forecasters say. Thursday should be warm and pleasant, with sunny skies and highs in the mid- to upper 70s.
Overnight lows will nearly stay in the 60s, forecasters say, and Friday is shaping up to be warmer than its immediate predecessors. Highs are projected to climb into the low to mid-80s.
It’ll be sunny and breezy on Friday, forecasters say.
