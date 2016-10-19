Wichita weather: Mostly sunny and warm

Wichita can expect a pleasant and warm October day on Wednesday, forecasters say.
Highs should reach the low to mid-70s under partly cloudy skies, with light north winds in the single digits. Overnight lows will dip into the 40s, and Thursday could convince many people to pull on a jacket.
Highs will top out in the low to mid-60s, forecasters say, with north winds gusting above 20 mph. The rest of the week should see a gradual warming trend in the Wichita area, with highs climbing from the upper 60s to the mid-70s by Sunday.
No precipitation is expected for the next several days, forecasters say.
Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger
