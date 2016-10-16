Wichita weather: Unseasonable warmth could topple temperature records

Wichita could flirt with record highs over the next couple of days, forecasters say.
South winds will be gusty on Sunday, when highs are projected to reach the mid- to upper 80s. It’ll be mostly sunny, with winds gusting to 30 mph at times.
The record high temperature for Oct. 16 is 89 degrees, set in 1995.
Monday could touch 90 degrees, according to AccuWeather. That would match the record for Oct. 17, set in 1991.
“It looks like Monday is the best shot for a record, at least for Wichita,” said Kevin Darmofal, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.
Winds will be howling on Monday, too, with south breezes gusting above 35 mph at times.
A frontal system will bring cooler temperatures to the region on Tuesday, forecasters say. Highs will top out in the mid- to upper 70s.
