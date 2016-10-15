Wichita weather: Temperature records may fall with the leaves this weekend

It’ll be a toasty weekend in the Wichita area, forecasters say – and temperature records may be falling with the leaves.
Highs could reach the upper 80s on Saturday and the low 90s on Sunday in Wichita. The record high for Oct. 15 is 89 degrees in 1950, with Oct. 16’s current chart-topper 89 degrees in 1995.
Skies will be sunny to mostly sunny both days, forecasters say. South winds will shift to the west Saturday afternoon and strengthen to the teens.
Sunday’s winds will be out of the southwest, with the desert air helping boost temperatures.
Monday could threaten the record high as well, forecasters say. Projected highs in the low 90s would topple the mark of 90 degrees set in 1991.
If Wichita reaches 90 degrees or higher on Monday, it will be only the seventh time since 1888 the city has recorded a temperature in the 90s this late in the year, according to the National Weather Service.
A cold front then arrives, dropping temperatures nearly 20 degrees to the mid-70s for Tuesday.
