Wichita weather: Mostly cloudy, highs in the 70s

There will be more clouds than sun in the Wichita area on Friday, forecasters say, with highs in the low 70s.
South winds will be light in the morning but intensify to the teens by afternoon, with gusts topping 25 miles an hour.
The weekend will offer unseasonably warm temperatures and a mix of clouds and sun, forecasters say, with highs in the mid-80s. It’ll be windy, with south winds gusting in the 30s.
