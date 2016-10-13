Wichita weather: Patchy frost early

Patchy frost is possible in parts of the Wichita metropolitan area early Thursday, forecasters say.
Once the sun rises, it’ll be a partly sunny day with highs in the low 60s. Light and variable winds will stay in the single digits.
There’s a good chance of showers and thunderstorms early Friday, with lows dropping to the low 50s. Daytime highs on Friday will push into the low 70s under partly cloudy skies.
The weekend will be much warmer, forecasters say, with highs in the mid-80s and breezy south winds.
Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger
